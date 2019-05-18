|
|
|
TER MORSHUIZEN, Elizabeth. Much loved mother of Ryan and Julie, wife of John and daughter of Nan passed away peacefully on 17 May 2019. She will always be in our hearts and her legacy will always remain with us. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on Tuesday, 21 May at 10 am at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice www.mercyhospice.org.nz would be appreciated or can be made at the service. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More