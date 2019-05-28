|
|
|
SURANYI, Elizabeth (Csöpi). Born 9th May 1945. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday 24th May 2019. Loving and devoted wife to Aladar (Ollie) Suranyi for 27 years until his passing 1999. Cherished sister to Suzy, best Mummy in the world to Marika and Erica, and recent Mother- in-law to Brendan. She will be dearly missed by family, friends and the Hungarian community. Memorial service will be held to celebrate Elizabeth's life on Friday 7th June 2019 at 1.30pm at Waikumete Chapel 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA please: (09) 256-7311 or www.spca.nz/donate All Communications to the Suranyi Family, c/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Mt Eden 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
