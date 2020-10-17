|
JACKSON, Elizabeth Spence (Betty). Passed away peacefully at Forrest Hill Home and Hospital, Auckland on Sunday 11th October 2020. Aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh Jackson (Auckland), beloved daughter of the late James (Jimmy) and the late Margaret (Peg) McGhie of Moonlight, West Coast. Dearly loved sister and sister- in-law of Molly and the late Bill McLennan (Blackball), the late Jimmy and Joan McGhie (Australia) and the late Wilson Lines (Auckland). Cherished Aunt of her nine nieces and nephews. Dearly loved great aunt and great-great Aunt. Special lifetime friend of Eunice Napier (Auckland) A friend and helper to many. "Loved by all". We will miss you Aunt. You are "always in our hearts" Thanks to all the doctors and nurses for your kind care of our Aunt. Memorial service details to be advised at a later date. Messages to The McLennan Family, 34 Power Road, Karoro, Greymouth 7805.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020