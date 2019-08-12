Home

More Obituaries for Elizabeth PORUS
Elizabeth (Lisa) PORUS

Elizabeth (Lisa) PORUS Notice
PORUS, Elizabeth (Lisa). Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019. Loved wife of the late Itzhak Porus. She will be missed by her sons, Jack and Michael, her sister Freda, brother-in-law Bob, daughters-in-law Lynn and Annabell, and beloved grandsons Daniel and Joel. A Service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 1.30pm today Monday 12 August 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery. No flowers please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
