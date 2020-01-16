|
HENARE, Elizabeth Ngati Maria (Betty). Passed away peacefully at Raeburn Lifecare, Leamington on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late John. Much loved mother of Alison, John (Manie), Murray (Jackie), Natalie, Cindy, Gerald (Ged), Ada, Thomas, Dean and the Late Maraine and their families. Treasured Nana, Great-Nana and Great Great- Nana. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, the 18th of January 2020, at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. All communications to The Henare Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020