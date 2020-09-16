|
HAYES, Elizabeth (Liz) (nee Key). Passed away peacefully on Friday 11 September after a long illness. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ross, darling Mumsie of Tracey and Darryn, mother in law of Bevan and Kirstin and much loved Nana of Maddie and Sam. Now finally at peace, you fought a courageous fight right to the very end. We love you so very much and will miss you dearly but never forget you as you are forever in our hearts.Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Rosedale Hospital for their love and care of Lizzie over the last 5 years. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held. All communications c/ Hayes 3103/142 Shakespeare Road, Takapuna, 0622
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020