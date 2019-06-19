Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth NUTTALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Muriel (nee Duncan) (Betty) NUTTALL

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Muriel (nee Duncan) (Betty) NUTTALL Notice
NUTTALL, Elizabeth Muriel (Betty) (nee Duncan). Born June 21, 1929. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th June 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of Jim, and sister to Hazel. Mother and mother in law of Gary and Alison, Diane and Wim, Craig and Victoria. Grandmother of James (wife Emma), Lauren (husband Ben), Tim and Adam (wife Anna), Elliot and Sophie, Great grandchildren Xanthe and William and Aunty to her sister Hazel's family. The family's deep appreciation to all the loving and caring team at Kumeu Village Rest Home who have been amazing. Funeral arrangements will be published later with regards to the current wellbeing of husband Jim.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.