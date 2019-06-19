|
|
|
NUTTALL, Elizabeth Muriel (Betty) (nee Duncan). Born June 21, 1929. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th June 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved wife of Jim, and sister to Hazel. Mother and mother in law of Gary and Alison, Diane and Wim, Craig and Victoria. Grandmother of James (wife Emma), Lauren (husband Ben), Tim and Adam (wife Anna), Elliot and Sophie, Great grandchildren Xanthe and William and Aunty to her sister Hazel's family. The family's deep appreciation to all the loving and caring team at Kumeu Village Rest Home who have been amazing. Funeral arrangements will be published later with regards to the current wellbeing of husband Jim.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More