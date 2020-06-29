|
|
|
TEBBS, Elizabeth Megan (Libby) (nee Sagar). Passed away suddenly on the 24th of June 2020 aged 60 years. Libby was the adored wife of Ross and beloved mother of Renee and the late Gene. She has been a valued stepmother to Stephen and mother in law to Andrew and Olivia. Libby was the daughter of Michael and Jacqueline, the dearly loved twin of Kathy and sister to Marjorie and Grant. Her memories will be treasured by her precious grandchildren Zavier, Jorja and Kiran. Libby will be remembered especially for her unfaltering support of others - she selflessly championed and aided those she loved. She was the shining star in her family and brought magic to those she met. A celebration of her life is to be held at North Harbour Stadium, Stadium Drive, Albany on Saturday 4th of July at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020