Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Titiraupenga Street
Taupo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MAZEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth MAZEY

Add a Memory
Elizabeth MAZEY Notice
MAZEY, Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2020, in her 95th year. Very much loved and admired wife of the late John, mother of Peter, David, Margaret and Alison; mother-in-law to Paul and the late Sharon; grandmother of Scott, Ben, Emma, and Samantha; and, great grandmother to Hendrix. A friend to many, whose lives were touched with her generous love; she will be missed by us all. A service for Elizabeth will be held in the St Andrews Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, at 11.00am on Friday 10th July 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -