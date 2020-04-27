|
WATSON, Elizabeth Mary (Liz). On 24 April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Skip Watson. Loved step-mother and mother-in- law of Lenore and Doug, Murray, Peter and Didi, the late Brett and Jules. Loving grandmother of James, Sue and Kate, Campbell and Gareth, Melanie and Timothy, Lewis and Abby. Cherished great-grandmother of Noah and Eva, Connor and Daniel, Bailey, Nikita, Mikayla and Xavier, Elexa and Phoenix and Alexandre. In these most unusual times, a Memorial Service for Liz (to be held at Purewa) will be notified at a later date. At peace with the love of her life, Skip.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020