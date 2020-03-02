|
MERRICK, Elizabeth Mary (Mary). Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Friday 28 February 2020, at CHT Waiuku, aged 88 years. Devoted wife of Ken for 69 years. Much loved mum of Grant, Paul and Sharron. Loved and respected mother-in-law of: Lynne, Katalina and Lynn. Nanna of: Dale and Tessa; Kenneth, Christopher and Andrew; and great grandma of Rehutai and Kiwa; Orion and Miller. Thank you to all the staff at CHT Waiuku for their care of Mary during her time there. A farewell service for Mary will be held at Grahams Funeral Home, 37 Kitchener Rd, Waiuku, on Wednesday 4 March, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. There will be viewing in the chapel for those that wish to do so, for 1 hour prior to the service. Communications for Mary's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West St, Tuakau 2121
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020