Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
Kirkbride Rd
Mangere Bridge
Elizabeth Mary (Costello) GREATBATCH


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Mary (Costello) GREATBATCH Notice
GREATBATCH, Elizabeth Mary (nee Costello). Also known as Mrs G, Doris, and Tart. Born 4 March 1928. Died 18 February 2020. Elizabeth died peacefully at home after a short illness at the age of 91 years 11 months. Dearly loved wife of Owen (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Fleur and Tony Dawkins (Australia), Paul and Judy, Nicole (deceased), Tonia, Mark and Deanie. Loving grandmother to Jack, Alice, Charlie, Eden, and Hinny. A Funeral Mass for Mum will be celebrated at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kirkbride Rd, Mangere Bridge at 11am on Monday 24 February 2020. The cost of great love is great loss



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
