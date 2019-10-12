Home

Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Elizabeth Marjorie (nee Turner) (Betty) ROSS

Elizabeth Marjorie (nee Turner) (Betty) ROSS Notice
ROSS, Elizabeth Marjorie (Betty) (nee Turner). 31 October 1932 - 11 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill Ross, much loved Mum to Anne and John, Bill and Christine cherished Nana to Nick and Vanessa, Sam, Kieran, Alex and Greg, Campbell, Jeremy, and adored Great-Nana-Betty to Mischa. You will always be in our thoughts. Love you Mum. A service for Betty will be held at Gateway Funeral Services, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane on Tuesday 15 October 2019 at 1PM.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
