|
|
|
LEAMING, Elizabeth Marion (nee Speed) On 27 September 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mother of Rhonwen and Roger. Loved and loving Grandma of Tara, Abby, Jason and Aimie. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Tom and the late Ngaire. Loved aunty of Jenny and extended family and friends. A service will be held at the Chapel of Remembrance, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 2pm Friday 2 October 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020