Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) TOWERS

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) TOWERS Notice
TOWERS, Elizabeth Margaret (Betty). Passed Peacefully on Friday, 31st May 2019. Treasured wife of the late John. A very much loved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother of Tim, Belinda, Butch, Matthew, Jill, Zico, Robin, Debbie, Carla, Rowan, Leith, Chloe, Huw, Chelsea, Ben, Josh, Jack, and Keira. You meant the world to us, and you will be forever in our thoughts. A Service to remember Betty's life will be held at the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata, on Thursday 6th June at 1pm. To be followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
