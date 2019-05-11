Home

More Obituaries for Elizabeth MACDOUGALL
MACDOUGALL, Elizabeth (Betty). 30 April 1928 ? 9 May 2019, Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex, loved mother of Sandra, William and wife Lyn, cherished grandmother of Ken, Ian and wife Shelley, and Gareth and always Wee Gran to Skye and Rhys. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
