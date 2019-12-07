Home

Elizabeth Lois (Beth) SMITH

Elizabeth Lois (Beth) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Elizabeth Lois (Beth). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on 4th December 2019; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother of the late Ann, and Patsy, Linc, Rick and Dave; and mother-in-law of Jake, Bruce, Christine, Bridget and Anne. Adored grandmother of her 17 grandchildren and 10 great and great-great grandchildren. A private family service is to be held. All communications to The Smith Family, P O Box 1, Mangawhai 0505.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
