Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Lizzie) (Budden) LUCAS

Add a Memory
Elizabeth (Lizzie) (Budden) LUCAS Notice
LUCAS, Elizabeth (nee Budden) (Lizzie). Passed away at Weldmar Hospice Dorchester, England on Sunday 22nd December 2019, aged 67. Lizzie leaves a loving and steadfast husband Tony, two strong and capable daughters Hannah and Sophie, their husbands - the two Mikes, and grandchildren Joe, Poppy and Lucas. An extended family in NZ wish to send their support to those in the UK at this sad time. Our special thanks to Ruth and Rog and the staff at the Hospice for helping Lizzie with her short but intense battle with cancer. May she Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -