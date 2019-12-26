|
LUCAS, Elizabeth (nee Budden) (Lizzie). Passed away at Weldmar Hospice Dorchester, England on Sunday 22nd December 2019, aged 67. Lizzie leaves a loving and steadfast husband Tony, two strong and capable daughters Hannah and Sophie, their husbands - the two Mikes, and grandchildren Joe, Poppy and Lucas. An extended family in NZ wish to send their support to those in the UK at this sad time. Our special thanks to Ruth and Rog and the staff at the Hospice for helping Lizzie with her short but intense battle with cancer. May she Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019