KNUCKEY, Elizabeth (Betty). Passed away peacefully at home home on Thursday 10 September surrounded by whanau aged 78. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Knuckey. Loved mother of Jerry, Jo, Darren, Mark and Jo, Debbie and Fred. Cherished Nana of Kelsey, Brodyn, Ashleigh, Rhylee, Caine, Troy, and Celine. Adored Nana to her many Great Grand Mokopuna. Betty will be laying in state at her home 10 Grimshaw Place, Henderson. Please call 0275444700 prior to your arrival due to current regulations. Betty will depart for Tauranga on Sunday 13th September at 9am. A funeral service will be held at Tutereinga Marae, Te Puna on Monday 14 September at 10am. Followed by a graveside service at Epeha Urupa. Moe Mai Ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020