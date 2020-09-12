Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020
9:00 a.m.
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Tutereinga Marae, Te Puna
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth KNUCKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Betty) KNUCKEY

Add a Memory
Elizabeth (Betty) KNUCKEY Notice
KNUCKEY, Elizabeth (Betty). Passed away peacefully at home home on Thursday 10 September surrounded by whanau aged 78. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Knuckey. Loved mother of Jerry, Jo, Darren, Mark and Jo, Debbie and Fred. Cherished Nana of Kelsey, Brodyn, Ashleigh, Rhylee, Caine, Troy, and Celine. Adored Nana to her many Great Grand Mokopuna. Betty will be laying in state at her home 10 Grimshaw Place, Henderson. Please call 0275444700 prior to your arrival due to current regulations. Betty will depart for Tauranga on Sunday 13th September at 9am. A funeral service will be held at Tutereinga Marae, Te Puna on Monday 14 September at 10am. Followed by a graveside service at Epeha Urupa. Moe Mai Ra.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -