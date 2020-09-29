Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth BIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Karene (Woodfield) BIGGS

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Karene (Woodfield) BIGGS Notice
BIGGS, Elizabeth Karene (nee Woodfield). As a result of cancer. 25th September 2020. Aged 65. College Principal, Educationalist and Musician. Loved wife of Don. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Kristy, Elizabeth and Michael Carter. Devoted Nana of Lara and Aubrey, Evelyn (Evie) and Benjamin. A private committal and cremation is taking place this week. Because of Auckland connections with family and friends, a public celebration and thanksgiving service for Karene's life will be held in Palmerston North when Covid-19 restrictions are eased.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -