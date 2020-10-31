|
WELSH, Elizabeth June (June). Passed away at Howick Baptist Hospital on Wednesday 28 October 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Cliff. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stella, Dianne and Lindsay. Loved Grandma to Chris, Catriona, Stephen, Theresa and Daniel. Great-Grandma to Hunter, Ava-May and Mackie. A celebration of June's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 3 November.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020