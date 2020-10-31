Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WELSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth June (June) WELSH

Add a Memory
Elizabeth June (June) WELSH Notice
WELSH, Elizabeth June (June). Passed away at Howick Baptist Hospital on Wednesday 28 October 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Cliff. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stella, Dianne and Lindsay. Loved Grandma to Chris, Catriona, Stephen, Theresa and Daniel. Great-Grandma to Hunter, Ava-May and Mackie. A celebration of June's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 3 November.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -