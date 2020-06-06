Home

Elizabeth June Paterson (nee Holbrook) (June) RUSSELL

Elizabeth June Paterson (nee Holbrook) (June) RUSSELL
RUSSELL, Elizabeth June Paterson (June) (nee Holbrook). Born 24 June 1928. June passed away peacefully on 1 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Derrick. Much loved friend of David and Dawn, Glen and Nancy and their extended families. Special thanks to her caregivers and the staff at Radius Lexham Park for their support of June in her final years. A cherished friend who will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace. At June's request a private cremation has been held. Donations in lieu of flowers to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust would be welcome. All condolence messages c/- Sibuns, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
