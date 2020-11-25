|
|
|
JONES, Elizabeth June (Betty) (nee Goodger). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd November 2020, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Robert(Bob) Jones. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A Private Cremation will be held. A Celebration of her Life Service will be held at a later date. The family wish to thank the Staff at the Te Puke Country Lodge for the love and care they gave to Elizabeth. All correspondence to P O Box11544. Palm Beach, Papamoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020