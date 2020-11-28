Home

Elizabeth Joy WICKMAN


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Joy WICKMAN Notice
WICKMAN, Elizabeth Joy. Born 5 November 1928, passed away peacefully 24 November 2020. Loved wife of the late Des. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jill, Graeme and Sue. Doting and loving Grandma to Cliff and Cat, Kieran and Amanda, Brad and Emma and new Great Grandma to Toby and Stella. Passed away at Bethesda Retirement Village and aged care. A wonderful woman who loved a good laugh. Betty enjoyed the company of People and was always available to help when needed. One of the great League supporters of her era. Special thanks to the staff at Bethesda. Many thanks to Dr Diane Leach for her care of our Mum. As with Betty's wishes, a private family service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
