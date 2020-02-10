|
|
|
HILLIKER, Elizabeth Joy (nee Foote). Born February 9, 1944. Passed away on February 8, 2020 after a long battle with Huntington's. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dean, Lara and Christopher. Treasured grandmother of Grace, George and Harry Allan. Mum fought so bravely until the end and she can now rest. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Lady Allum Resthome, who were so kind and compassionate to her, particularly in her last weeks. A Service will be held on Thursday 13 February 2020 at H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Huntington's Disease Association (Auckland) Inc. PO Box 16181, Sandringham, Auckland 1351
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020