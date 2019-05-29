Home

LAURENSON, Elizabeth Jean (Gay). 28 May 1940 - 25 May 2019. Loving wife of Keith for 60 years. Mother of Wayne, Richard and Christine. Granny Gay of Stephanie, Brad, Nicholas, Emily and Thomas, and Great Granny Gay of Harper. Daughter of Maraea and Dick Porter (Tokomaru Bay). Sister of Diana, Lois, Richard, John and Arthur. Special thanks to all the staff at Moana House Hospital wing for the excellent care provided to Gay. At Gay's request , a private funeral has taken place. A 'Get Together' hosted by Gay's family will be held at the Whangamata Ocean Sports Club on Saturday 8th June, from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. All communications to: 224 Hetherington Road, Whangamata, 3620.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
