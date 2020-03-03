|
|
|
KING, Elizabeth Jane (Jean). On 29 February 2020, at Middlemore Hospital, aged 82 years. Very much loved soulmate of Barry, loved mother of Rosemary, Diane, Glenis and Roy (deceased). Mother in Law of Michael and Mark. Much loved Grandma of William, Lawrence, Cushla, Russell, Ngarie, Sinead, Anton, Matthew, Michael-Roy and Great Grandma of 5. Always in our hearts. A private immediate family cremation has taken place. The celebration of Jean's life, to be held at Barry's home on the 6 March at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020