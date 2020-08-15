Home

Elizabeth Hamilton (Betty) APPLETON

Elizabeth Hamilton (Betty) APPLETON Notice
APPLETON, Elizabeth Hamilton (Betty). Suddenly at Lady Elizabeth on 10th August 2020, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Jock, much loved mum to Judy, Lindsay, Bruce and Robyn and mother-in-law to Jon and Bob. Adored Nana of Angella, Cassandra, Vicky, Olivia, Alaina, Tony and partners and much loved Great Nan to her Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. A private cremation was held last Wednesday. All communications to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
