APPLETON, Elizabeth Hamilton (Betty). Suddenly at Lady Elizabeth on 10th August 2020, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Jock, much loved mum to Judy, Lindsay, Bruce and Robyn and mother-in-law to Jon and Bob. Adored Nana of Angella, Cassandra, Vicky, Olivia, Alaina, Tony and partners and much loved Great Nan to her Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. A private cremation was held last Wednesday. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020