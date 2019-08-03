Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SOUTHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Grant (Betty) SOUTHEE

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Grant (Betty) SOUTHEE Notice
SOUTHEE, Elizabeth Grant (Betty). Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei, on Thursday 25 July 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Rowan and Jill; Murray and JoAnne; Donald and Jude; Anne and Steven Parr. Special Grandmother to Jonathan and Sarah, Bryden (deceased), Adrienne and Jonna, Philippa and Nick, Jayne and Dean, Anna and David, Mark and Jess, Tim and Brya, Angela, Ryan, Kate, Georgia and Ella. Great grandmother to Eleanor, Hamish, Quinn, Jed, Ruby, William, Leah, Ivy, Pippa, Carly, Cooper and Indie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to the late Gwen & Bob McKay, the late Bob and Bonney Filleul, Shonagh and the late Maurie O'Neill, and the late Melva and Don Pilcher. 'Rest in Peace'. As per Bettys request a family service has been held in Whangarei. All communications to the 'Southee Family' 48 Highfield Way, Maunu, Whangarei, 0110.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.