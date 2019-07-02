|
CLAYTON, Elizabeth Grace (Betty). Sunday 30th June 2019, peacefully at Mary Shapley Rest Home. Now at peace. Loving wife of Jim (deceased). Beloved mother and mother in law of Liz and Ian (deceased), Jim and Angela, Catherine (deceased) and Harry, Judy and Neil, Charles and Margaret, Jenny and Hopa, and Patricia (deceased). Treasured Grandma to her 15 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. A funeral service for Betty will be held in the Church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane on Thursday 4th July at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Clayton family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019