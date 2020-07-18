|
FRAWLEY, Elizabeth (Liz). Unexpectedly and suddenly on 16 July 2020 at Petone, Lower Hutt. Liz left us under her own terms. Despite challenges of age she remained self-aware and Liz to the end. Born Wellington 1930, grew up in Northern Ireland, returned to NZ in 1961, raising 2 loving sons Stephen and Peter, living in Auckland, Taupo and finally Wellington again. Loving grandmother of Malisha, Elizabeth, Ginny, Aaron and Michael, and friend of many. A service celebrating Liz will be advised. Affordable Funeral Directors (Wellington) Ltd FDANZ Ph 0800 333 309
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020