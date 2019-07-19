|
GRAVATT, Elizabeth Fern. Quietly at home on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 77 years. Much cherished wife of Bill, loved mother and mother-in ?law of John (deceased), Anne and Kevin, Karen and Tom, and step- mother of Rachel and Adrienne. Special Nana to Holly, Steffi, Chelsea, Bailey and Nici. Respected friend of many. Our grateful thanks to her caregivers for their care of Elizabeth. A private family service has been held. Communication to the Gravatt family at 3 Phoenix Heights, Mount Maunganui 3116.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019