More Obituaries for Elizabeth GRAVATT
Elizabeth Fern GRAVATT

Elizabeth Fern GRAVATT Notice
GRAVATT, Elizabeth Fern. Quietly at home on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 77 years. Much cherished wife of Bill, loved mother and mother-in ?law of John (deceased), Anne and Kevin, Karen and Tom, and step- mother of Rachel and Adrienne. Special Nana to Holly, Steffi, Chelsea, Bailey and Nici. Respected friend of many. Our grateful thanks to her caregivers for their care of Elizabeth. A private family service has been held. Communication to the Gravatt family at 3 Phoenix Heights, Mount Maunganui 3116.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019
