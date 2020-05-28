|
BURKE, Elizabeth Fay (nee Wilson). Passed away after a short illness in Auckland on Saturday 23rd May, 2020. Cherished and adored wife of Brian, mother of Regan & Belinda, Karla & Jackson, Grandmother to Camden, Harper, Brooke and Mila. Youngest sister to Till & Eric, Bill, Joe & Avis, Dorothy, Gordon & Heather, Arthur & Wendy, Norman and Owen & Margaret. On both Wilson and Burke sides of the family, Fay will be missed deeply by her many cousins nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by a very large number of friends and acquaintances in the Auckland area who had come to know and love Fay. A private service was held on Wednesday 27th May in Auckland. Please respect the family's wishes at this time and refrain from sending flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020