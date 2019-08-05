Home

Elizabeth Esme (Betty) ROPE

Elizabeth Esme (Betty) ROPE Notice
ROPE, Elizabeth Esme (Betty). Peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care (surrounded by her loving family), on 3rd August, 2019; in her 91st year. Much loved wife of the late Alf, dearly loved Mum of John (deceased) and Maureen, Suzanne, Garry and Leonie, Debbie and Brett, Michelle and David. Cherished Nan of 12 and Grandma of 18. Loving thanks to the wonderful staff of Whitianga Continuing Care for their love and care of Mum over the past 4 years. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 16 Campbell Street, Whitianga, on Friday 9th August, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to 23 Arthur Street, Whitianga 3510



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
