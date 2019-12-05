|
van HOYE, Elizabeth Engelina Sabina (nee Stok). Born February 13, 1940. Passed away on December 02, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth van Hoye announces her passing on Monday, December 02, 2019 at the age of 79. Elizabeth will be loving remembered by her daughters, Isabella and Alice and her five grandchildren, Nairi, Nathalie, Reyhan, Henry and Claude. Elizabeth is predeceased by her siblings Wim, Truud, Marjieke, Rob and Dik. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 11.30am at the North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Schnapper Rock, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019