Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Elizabeth Doris (Betty) WATT

Elizabeth Doris (Betty) WATT Notice
WATT, Elizabeth Doris (Betty). Passed away on 6 December 2019 at Middlemore Hospital in her 92nd Year. Dearly loved wife of the late James. Much loved mother and mother in law of Duncan and Nuala and Liz and Mylam, and loving 'Grannie' of Eva, Conor, Finn, Jamie and Fletcher. 'Now at Rest' A service to celebrate the life of Betty will be held at Grange Manor 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden on Thursday 12 December 2019 at 1.30pm thereafter private Cremation



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
