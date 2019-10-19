Home

Elizabeth Donaldson (Beth) SHIRLEY

SHIRLEY, Elizabeth Donaldson (Beth). Passed away peacefully on 17th of October, 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis. Loved mother of Christine and Sue, mother-in-law to Arran and Chris. Loved Big Nana of Carl, Dean, Shaun, Matthew, Jason, Michael, Daniel and all their partners, and Great Grandmother to Grace, Emilia, Jodie and Eli. At Rest. A service for Beth will be held the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 24th of October, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Special thanks to the staff of Level 3 Tasman Care for their loving care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
