Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Elizabeth CSENGO Notice
CSENGO, Elizabeth . 3 September 1939 - 30 November 2019. Much loved Mother, taken suddenly from us. Beloved Mother of Koti, Elizabeth, Louie and Sylvia. Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandma and Aunty to a growing family. Friend and dear Aunty to The Church of Christ. Your big heart and honest love for us all will forever be in our thoughts. A Service for Elizabeth will be held in The Main Chapel of The Morrison Funeral Home. 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday December 7th at 3pm. Flowers will be received at The Morrison Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
