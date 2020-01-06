|
COOKE, Elizabeth (Betty). QSM. (Welfare Officer New Lynn R.S.A.) On 3rd January, 2020 passed away peacefully at Glenburn Hospital, aged 87 years. Cherished wife of the late Jack, loved mother of Jacqueline (deceased), and Andrew Culpin, and much loved Nana of Angela and Gavin, and treasured extended family of Coral, John, Janine, Michelle and Kent Phillips. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 8th January, 2020 at 12;30 p.m. All communications to the Culpin family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020