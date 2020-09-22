|
|
|
BOOTH, Elizabeth Constance Mary (Betty). Born February 26th 1928, Deal, England. Passed away peacefully September 21st 2020. Now with her beloved Wallace (deceased). Wonderful Mum and Mum-in- law to Alice (deceased), John and Adrienne, James and Joy, Jenny, Thomas (deceased), and friend of Moira. Adored Grandma of Joshua and Kiri, Geordy and Jodie, Allanah and Kevin, Joel and Susan, Josephine (Jojo) and Jessica. Amazing Great-Gran to Siobhan, Isaac, Matthew, Ashley and Ruby. Always loved by Gwen, Wendy, Katie- Country-Mouse, Nickie, Frog, Layla and Koby. A Service for Betty will be held Thursday 24 September at 1.30pm at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Auckland. Contact: 027-48222-99. Current restrictions apply with strategic social distancing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020