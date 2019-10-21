|
HARTLEY, Elizabeth Chalmers (nee Cameron). Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her home with family on 18 October 2019, aged 76. Born in Scotland, she was a woman of the world - she made homes in three continents and lived to travel. Loved by her husband, Richard; her sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Sarah, and Christopher and Kate; and a very special Granny to Cameron, Eila, Isabel, Emily and Ethan. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated: harbourhospice.org.nz/donate-to-north-shore-hospice A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at All Saints Birkenhead, 187 Hinemoa St, Birkenhead on Tuesday 22 October 2019, at 1pm. "Here's tae us; Wha's like us; Damn few, And they're a' deid!"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019