Elizabeth Chalmers (Cameron) HARTLEY

Elizabeth Chalmers (Cameron) HARTLEY Notice
HARTLEY, Elizabeth Chalmers (nee Cameron). Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her home with family on 18 October 2019, aged 76. Born in Scotland, she was a woman of the world - she made homes in three continents and lived to travel. Loved by her husband, Richard; her sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Sarah, and Christopher and Kate; and a very special Granny to Cameron, Eila, Isabel, Emily and Ethan. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated: harbourhospice.org.nz/donate-to-north-shore-hospice A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at All Saints Birkenhead, 187 Hinemoa St, Birkenhead on Tuesday 22 October 2019, at 1pm. "Here's tae us; Wha's like us; Damn few, And they're a' deid!"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
