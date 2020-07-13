Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Catherine (nee Connell) (Betty) WATERSON

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Catherine (nee Connell) (Betty) WATERSON Notice
WATERSON, Elizabeth Catherine (Betty) (nee Connell). On Saturday 11 July 2020, peacefully in Whakatane Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 93. Devoted wife for 63 years of the late Colin. Dearly loved mum of Grant, Neil (deceased), Mandy and Gill. Treasured mother in law of Maya, Kevin and Jim. Adored Grandma of Thomas, Sam, Cameron and Daniel. Loved sister of Jean (deceased), Pip and Don. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 16 July at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Waterson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -