Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SOUTHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Betty SOUTHEY

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Betty SOUTHEY Notice
SOUTHEY, Elizabeth Betty. Passed away 11th September 2019 at the Auckland Hospital aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the Late Neville Southey. Dearly loved mother of Christine, Mark, Lynda and Neil. Cherished Great Grandmother and Grandmother of her many grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) 17th September 2019 at the Avondale RSA 10am. All are welcome. A private cremation will follow. All communications please call Lynda Botica 02108204708.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.