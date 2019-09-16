|
|
|
SOUTHEY, Elizabeth Betty. Passed away 11th September 2019 at the Auckland Hospital aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the Late Neville Southey. Dearly loved mother of Christine, Mark, Lynda and Neil. Cherished Great Grandmother and Grandmother of her many grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) 17th September 2019 at the Avondale RSA 10am. All are welcome. A private cremation will follow. All communications please call Lynda Botica 02108204708.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019