MARSTERS, Elizabeth Barr (nee Watson). Passed away on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at Karaka Summerset Care Home in South Auckland, aged 82. She was born on 25th January 1938 in Maryhill, Glasgow, Scotland to Elizabeth and Robert Watson. Elizabeth sailed to Wellington, New Zealand on the T.T.S. Captain Cook ship in 1959. She lived in Auckland where she married Charlie Marsters on 18th April 1964. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda and Roberta and son Gordon. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Charlie. Funeral services will be held privately. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020