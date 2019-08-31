|
WEBSTER, Elizabeth Anne. Passed away on 27th August 2019 after a sustained battle with cancer, aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Trevor Webster. "Rest In Peace" A service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth will be held at the chapel of Squire Funeral Services, 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe, Monday, 2nd September 2019 at 11am. Followed by burial in the Okaihau Lawn cemetery. All communications to C/- Webster Family, PO Box 77, Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019