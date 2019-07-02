|
BREWSTER, Elizabeth Anne (Beth) (nee Snell). Died 28 June 2019, peacefully after a short illness, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Allan, QSM, JP. Loved and cherished mother of Christine, Stephen, Julie and the late Shane, loved and respected mother-in-law of Jeremy. Adored nana of Lauren, Daniel, Carl, Paul, Gina, Meryn, and Matthew. Cherished sister and sister-in- law of Brian and Lorraine, Desmond and Linda, Mervyn snr and Liz both deceased, and Eileen deceased. Requiem Mass to be held at Mercy Parklands Chapel, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie, on Monday 8 July at 11am. Beth died on the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, her soul now in God's hands. Always in our hearts. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019