Elizabeth Anne (nee Mackay) (Anne) MILNE

MILNE, Elizabeth Anne (Anne) (nee Mackay). Passed away at Waikato Hospital June 6th 2020 in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of John, and kindest mother of Murray, Kenneth, Annette and Heather; mother-in-law of Catriona, Teresa, David and Lindsay; loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Cambridge Health and Community Centre, 22a Taylor Street, Cambridge on Thursday 11th June at 1:30pm, followed by a private cremation. A special thank you to the staff and doctors of Ward A3, Waikato Hospital for their dedicated care and attention. Communications to Milne Family, c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3434. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
