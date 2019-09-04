|
MASKILL, Elizabeth Anne. Passed away on 2nd September 2019 at Hillsborough Care Home - aged 87. Beloved wife of Alec, inspirational mother of Julia and Caroline and loved by their families - Paul, Tess, Genevieve and Alessandra, and Ian and Edmund. Please join us to farewell Elizabeth at 3pm on Thursday 5th September in Chapel of Faith in the Oaks, Waikumete Cemetery (entrance through the gate on Waikumete Road). State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019