Elizabeth Anne (Anne) MARCHANT

Elizabeth Anne (Anne) MARCHANT Notice
MARCHANT, Elizabeth Anne (Anne). Passed away peacefully on 24th July 2019 after a short illness aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Brian and loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie and Craig, Jan and Kevan, Heather and Tony; Alan (deceased) and Janet. Loved Grandma to Nicola, Simon and Zena, Gary and Ashley; Adam and Karla, Zac; Katie and Bjorn, Scott; Angela and Dan, Teresa and Ben, Aaron, Michael.Great grandma Anne to Tegan, Mila, Kyah and Indie. A celebration of Annes life will be held on Sunday 4th August 2019 at 2pm, Sunset Retirement Village, Tui Room, Boundary Rd, Blockhouse Bay



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
