|
|
|
KERR, Elizabeth Anne (Beth) On 24 July 2019, peacefully at the Kerikeri Retirement Village. Aged 82 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother of Julie, Russell and Bevan. Loved grandmother of Oliver and Ella; Felix, Kaspar and Leon; and Byron. A service for Beth will be held at the Ted Robinson Memorial Chapel, Kerikeri Retirement Village at 11:00am on Monday 29 July 2019 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Beth to the Kerikeri Retirement Village would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 26 to July 27, 2019